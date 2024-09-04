Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Continue Their Feud on Social Media

– WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley continued their feud over social media this week. Yesterday, Rhea Ripley noted she and Terror Twins teammate Damian Priest celebrated their win at WWE Bash in Berlin by having some chicken tenders. As everyone knows, chicken tendies are Dominik Mysterio’s favorite food.

Rhea Ripley initially wrote on her X account, “Celebrating our victory at Bash in Berlin in the most fitting way… JUICY, FRESH, HOT chicken tenders WITH ranch! Eat your heart out losers!” Liv Morgan later responded, “My Daddy Dom living rent free in your head 🥸 how embarrassing.”

That prompted a response from Ripley, who replied, “Jealousy doesn’t look good on you…” Morgan later retorted, “Jealous of what? Your bum ass partner and your bum ass knee? I have my man, my title, and my family 🤭”

Rhea Ripley and Priest beat Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match last Saturday at the premium live event in Berlin, Germany. It appears that the issues between The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins are far from over.

