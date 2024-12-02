wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Mask Designer Calls It A ‘Unique Challenge’
Jason Baker, the man who designed the mask Rhea Ripley wore at WWE Survivor Series, talked about why it was a ‘unique challenge’. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:
““Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!” Protective mask for @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome crew who worked a 14hr shift with me on Thanksgiving Day to make sure we made our quick turnaround deadline.”
“Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!” Protective mask for @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome… pic.twitter.com/z4qGD2IYZJ
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) December 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Scarlett, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Tony Schiavone Says JJ Dillon was Instrumental in Wrestling On Many Levels
- Hornswoggle On Why He Enjoyed WWE International Shows More Than Regular House Shows
- Jey Uso on If Usos Plan On Going Back to Chasing WWE Titles