Rhea Ripley Mask Designer Calls It A ‘Unique Challenge’

December 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

Jason Baker, the man who designed the mask Rhea Ripley wore at WWE Survivor Series, talked about why it was a ‘unique challenge’. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:

“Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!” Protective mask for @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome crew who worked a 14hr shift with me on Thanksgiving Day to make sure we made our quick turnaround deadline.

