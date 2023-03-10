Rhea Ripley Thinks Liv Morgan Would Fit Well In The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley thinks her former tag partner Liv Morgan would be a good fit for The Judgment Day. Ripley and Morgan were a team together before the former turned heel and then joined the group a few weeks later, and Ripley said in an interview with WWE Deutschland that Morgan would fit right in with the foursome. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of Morgan joining the group: “I think that she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well. I think that if she decided to join us we could take her to the next level and show her her true potential.

On possibly teaming with Morgan again if she joined them: “I believe that yes, we would be a tag team again and I think that we could conquer everything if she decided to join. But … she’s very stubborn and she wants to do her own thing, props to her, but the door is always open.”