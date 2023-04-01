wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Says She Won’t Have a Live Performance In Her WrestleMania 39 Entrance
Rhea Ripley would love to have Motionless In White perform her entrance music live for a PPV, but she says it won’t happen at WrestleMania 39. Ripley spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and masked if the band will performing her entrance theme as she comes out to face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Title, which Ripley said won’t happen.
“They’re in Germany,” she noted. “They had a rescheduled COVID event so they couldn’t cancel again, so I don’t think we’re going to be seeing them tomorrow unfortunately, but maybe in the future. I’m trying to get it set up. I somehow got Chris Motionless to sing my song in the first place, so you never know what might happen.”
Ripley’s match with Flair will take place on Saturday as part of the PPV’s first night.
