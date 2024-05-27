Rhio Recalls Working With Mad Kurt, Calls Him The ‘Best Class Clown’

In an interview with Fightful, Rhio spoke about her fond memories of working with ‘Mad Kurt’ Kurtis Chapman, who passed away back in December.

She said: “I think working with Kurt was a fond memory just because of how he was. He was the best class clown that you could ever wish to see on a show. Every day you saw him, he kind of reminded me of like, you know, like any, any dog lovers will understand what I’m going to say. Like no matter what day you have in, you come home and your dog is happy to see you and they just make your day. You can have the worst day in the world, but you see them and you within two minutes of being around the dog, you’re like, it’s fine. Everything’s fine. I’m happy now. Kurt was like that. Like you could have had the worst travel day or you maybe had a worst week ever. You’d see Kurt and he’d do something to make you laugh or, he’d just cheer you up no end. He’d have some mad words to say that you’re just like, well, that just doesn’t make sense. I don’t know what you’re talking about. Whether he disorientated you enough with what he’s saying to just make you forget what you’re writing about. But he was just always one of those, like, he was just funny. He was just naturally funny. He made sure that he’d, like, you know, take the mick out of himself to cheer someone else up and take the mick out of everybody else, to cheer everybody else up as well or cheer himself up, you know. I think just when you just look at him and you just think, like, you used to see him go in the ring with people like Luke or Dan Maloney and he’d be there chatting all sorts to their face and covering them. I thought, oh, come on, Kurt, they’re going to kill you, and he would inevitably get, like, chopped until he felt like his chest was bleeding and whatever. But, yeah, like… I don’t have any in particular, every memory with Kurt was a fun one, but yeah.“