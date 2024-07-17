– In a post on social media, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair clarified some recent comments he made on Busted Open Radio regarding John Cena potentially breaking his world title win record, which currently stands at 16. Cena is currently tied for the record at 16 and would need to win one more world title to break the record. Flair wrote the following:

“There Has Been Way Too Much Attention Brought To This. Let’s Just Set The Record Straight For The Final Time. My First Choice Would Obviously Be The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE. I Think The World Of My Friend @JohnCena, Who Is An Incredible Athlete & Genuine Person! I Will Be The First Person To Shake His Hand & Congratulate Him If He Breaks My Record As I Would For Anybody Who Would Break It. When That Day Comes, It Will Be An Honor! WOOOOO!”

John Cena is nearing the start of his farewell tour, which is slated to kick off on January 2025. He will be wrestling and appearing in WWE throughout the year through December.