wrestling / News

Ric Flair Shares His Support for Ailing Superstar Billy Graham

May 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Madison Square Garden Championship Wrestling 10-24-1977 Superstar Billy Graham Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is currently dealing with a number of health issues and on life support right now in the hospital. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke on Billy Graham and sharing his support on social media.

Ric Flair wrote yesterday, “So Sad To Hear About Billy Graham’s Health!! Make No Mistake- Talk About The Influence He Made On ME And So Many Others! Hulk, Dusty Etc! You’re Beautiful. Bonnie Dyed My Hair In 1972!! Stay Strong My Mentor! FYI- You And Dusty Rhodes Were My Heroes! You Made Me!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Superstar Billy Graham, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading