Ric Flair Shares His Support for Ailing Superstar Billy Graham

– As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is currently dealing with a number of health issues and on life support right now in the hospital. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke on Billy Graham and sharing his support on social media.

Ric Flair wrote yesterday, “So Sad To Hear About Billy Graham’s Health!! Make No Mistake- Talk About The Influence He Made On ME And So Many Others! Hulk, Dusty Etc! You’re Beautiful. Bonnie Dyed My Hair In 1972!! Stay Strong My Mentor! FYI- You And Dusty Rhodes Were My Heroes! You Made Me!”