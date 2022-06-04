wrestling / News
Ric Flair Slammed Off Top Rope In New Training Video
June 4, 2022
Ric Flair has posted a new training video ahead of his final match ever, in which Jay Lethal throws him off the top rope. Flair seems to take the landing well, although the video is brief. He also posted a sneak peek of the robe he will wear for the match, as well as a workout photo. His final match happens at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31.
Sneak Peek At The Robe I’ll Wear In Nashville 7/31!
Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! pic.twitter.com/xFrt3jOhmV
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 4, 2022
Weekend Warrior! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth pic.twitter.com/YfA2BF3OqK
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 4, 2022
