Rich Swann Joins Sami Callihan’s Team At Impact Under Siege
Sami Callihan is set to face The Design at Impact Under Siege and Rich Swann has joined his team for a six-man tag match. The third member of the team has yet to be revealed. Under Siege airs on Impact+ on May 26 from London, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Disqualification for Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* #1 Contenders Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Bey & Ace Austin (c) vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster)
* The Design vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann & TBD
* Trinity Fatu vs. TBD
* Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King
* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, she can’t get another shot while Purrazzo is champion)
BREAKING: @TheSamiCallihan has recruited Rich Swann as his first partner against The Design at #UnderSiege on May 26 LIVE on IMPACT Plus from London, ON!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/JApLudB4MR pic.twitter.com/K1LGVRLiOC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 15, 2023
