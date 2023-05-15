Rich Swann Joins Sami Callihan’s Team At Impact Under Siege

Sami Callihan is set to face The Design at Impact Under Siege and Rich Swann has joined his team for a six-man tag match. The third member of the team has yet to be revealed. Under Siege airs on Impact+ on May 26 from London, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification for Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* #1 Contenders Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Bey & Ace Austin (c) vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster)

* The Design vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann & TBD

* Trinity Fatu vs. TBD

* Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, she can’t get another shot while Purrazzo is champion)