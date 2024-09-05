Rich Swann Pleads No Contest In Disorderly Intoxication Case, Sentenced To Six Months Probation

Back in June, Rich Swann was arrested in Florida for disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. According to public court records, Swann pleaded no contest to the charges and was subsequently sentenced to six months probation. He was also fined $203, after previously paying the other fines and amounts due from the incident. The case is now closed.

Swann was arrested in Altamonte Springs after he tried to forcefully enter an apartment that wasn’t his. The police report noted that he banged on the door of Zane Hoskins and yelled that it was his house. Hoskins told Swann he had a gun and Swann left. After his arrest on June 8, he entered a substance abuse program. He is currently suspended from TNA Wrestling following the incident.