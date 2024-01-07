Richard Holliday Weighs In On The Dynasty’s MLW Run

Richard Holliday as a member of The Dynasty during the stable’s relatively short MLW run, and he looked back at his time in the group in a new interview. The stable consisted of Holliday, MJF and Alex Hammerstone, and Holliday is the remaining member of the group in the company with MJF of course in AEW, while Hammerstone is a free agent working for a number of companies. He spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about the stable and how it holds up today.

“This is my diagnosis of The Dynasty,” Holliday began. “We were like a rock band that released an LP and was never put on a huge platform for a long time. We released one LP, one album, whatever you want to call it, and it was a massive hit and people just want more and more and more. We never released album after album after album like these long-tenured factions that you see. People still listen to the music. They’re still listening and they’re like, ‘we want another album of this.'”

He concluded, “It just holds up. It’s held up the test of time. I’m proud of what we did, it’s awesome that people still talk about it.”

Holiday battled Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at last night’s Kings of Colosseum, though Kane was able to retain the title.