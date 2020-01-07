More Details on Raw Security Tackling Wedding Officiant Actor Rick Malone Last Night, Malone Releases Account of Incident

– As previously reported, the security staff for last night’s WWE Raw mistakenly tackled actor Rick Malone, who portrayed the wedding officiant for Bobby Lashley and Lana last week and this week. PWInsider released a report with more details on what happened last night.

It appears that security mistook Malone for a fan when he went into the ring for his upcoming segment. According to PWInsider’s report, there was “some sort of breakdown in communication,” which then led to security believing Malone was a fan attempting to disrupt the show. Malone dove into the ring in order to make his TV cue before security tackled him and took him down.

After he was tackled, the security staff was informed by another WWE crew member that Malone was authorized to be in the ring. Malone was then released, and WWE went on with the segment when the broadcast returned from the commercial break. Malone later commented on the incident on his Facebook page. He wrote:

This is what happened tonight at WWE/RAW: I needed to get into the ring in order to consummate the “Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding” (which was totally disrupted last Monday night in Hartford CT), but security prevented me, so I had no other choice but to dive into the ring headfirst. Security was not pleased! But the married couple was very happy!

He later wrote in another Facebook post, “In my defense, I was only trying to do my job and officiate the “Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding” tonight but security wouldn’t let me into the ring so I had no other choice but to dive in headfirst!” Additionally, he joked, “Oh, that didn’t end so well!” Malone also added on a photo of the incident, “Obviously not my best camera angle!”