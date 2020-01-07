wrestling / News
Wedding Officiant Mistaken For Fan, Tackled Entering the Ring on Raw (Video)
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– The wedding officiant from last week’s Raw made an appearance on this week’s episode, but not before being mistaken for a fan and getting tackled by security. On tonight’s episode the actor playing the officiant was making his way into the ring and appeared to enter earlier than expected, which resulted in security thinking he was a fan and taking him down.
You can see video below of the segment. Vic Joseph explained what happened after the show came back from break.
so, uh, it was this dude. What in the red hell #RAW pic.twitter.com/rkQLKI5fGN
— Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) January 7, 2020
