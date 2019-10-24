Rick and Morty Are Welcomed to All Elite Wrestling

– It looks like even Rick and Morty are All Elite. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) issued an announcement today welcoming the animated duo of the smash-hit Adult Swim TV series, Rick and Morty, to AEW. You can see the announcement below.

More details are set to be released on Wednesday, October 30 during AEW Dynamite, which is being held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Additionally, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes revealed that fans who attend next week’s show will receive some Rick and Morty Halloween masks.

If I were to guess, this is more than likely a promotional deal to help kickstart the marketing campaign for the upcoming fourth season of Rick and Morty, which returns to TV next month. You can check out a trailer for Season 4 below.

TNT, the network which airs Dynamite, and Adult Swim are both under the Turner Broadcasting and Warner Media banner, hence why this broadcast synergy is likely happening. Season 4 of Rick and Morty is slated to debut on Adult Swim on November 10.