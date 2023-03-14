wrestling / News
Rickey Shane Page Says He Was In Talks With ROH Before Pandemic Started
Rickey Shane Page is part of MLW right now, but he recently revealed he’d been in talks to bring 44OH! to ROH. RSP spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below:
On the rumors he was possibly heading to Impact before he joined MLW:“There was always talk of IMPACT from Sami and other friends, ‘cause I have friends everywhere. I’ve been wrestling for so long and I try not to be an asshole. I have quite a few friends. There was always talk, always hints about ideas, but nothing concrete, nothing solid. I just feel like there’s a lot of wrestlers out there and a lot of people getting contracts and sometimes you just get lost in the shuffle. Again, I’m not 20. I totally get it.
“Even at AEW, I was never mad or anything like that. It was like, I get it. They got a lot going on. Same thing with IMPACT, they’re a growing company. They got a lot going on. Sometimes you’re just not number one on the list, which I’m cool with. I like where I’ve ended up. I’m very much excited about the future of MLW and how I can be able to help backstage and just help the product grow and take it to the next level. I’m very much into growth and being a part of that. So, I’m very happy with where I am with MLW.”
On being in talks with ROH before the pandemic: “So, I’ve never publicly talked about this, but maybe a few weeks before the pandemic started, I was hit up by Ring of Honor. They were like, ‘Hey, can you come to this date?’ I was like, ‘No, I’m going to be in Japan.’ They’re like, ‘Okay.’ Then I pitched to the booker at the time, ‘Hey, what do you think about me and my faction coming in? I think we could do some really cool stuff. We could hop the rail and come in, whatever.’ They were like, ‘Who’s in it?’ I gave them the run down of everything and then didn’t hear back and then a week later the pandemic started.
“So that was like during the pandemic. So this was pre-pandemic. This was end of 2019, beginning of 2020, before the pandemic even started. Yeah. I mean, honestly, just for myself, because I was such a fan of Ring of Honor, I definitely wish it would have happened. Obviously I wish the pandemic didn’t happen. But, on the other hand, the pandemic was very good for me. I thrived in 2020. I had way more matches than I should have. A lot of my storyline stuff at the time really took off. So it was a blessing in that way. But, man, it would have been sick to hop the rail at a Ring of Honor show, and get in there and start beating somebody down. That would have been absolutely insane. I wish it happened, but I’m also glad that everything went the way it did.”
