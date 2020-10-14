Various New: Ricky Starks Celebrates Nine Years in Wrestling, Gino Medina Out of The Dynasty in MLW

– Ricky Starks has hit his ninth anniversary as a professional wrestler, and took to social media to reflect. The AEW roster member posted the following to Twitter on Tuesday to commemorate the day:

“Happy wrestling anniversary to me! A day late but it’s been a tough, great, fulfilling 9 years. I’ve experienced a lot of things, met great people and accomplished things I didn’t even think were a goal. I’ve only ever loved one thing: Wrestling. Here’s a picture of me 2 years in.”

Happy wrestling anniversary to me! A day late but it's been a tough, great, fulfilling 9 years. I've experienced a lot of things, met great people and accomplished things I didn't even think were a goal. I've only ever loved one thing: Wrestling. Here's a picture of me 2 years in pic.twitter.com/MkkLGBpoEN — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) October 13, 2020

– Gino Medina’s run with The Dynasty is no more. MLW has announced that Medina has exited the stable, bringing it down to just Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday.

The announcement reads: