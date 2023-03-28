Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With Bray Wyatt in FCW, Compares Him to Dusty Rhodes

Ricky Steamboat recently looked back on his experience working with Bray Wyatt in FCW, and how Wyatt reminded him of Dusty Rhodes. Steamboat spoke with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda and talked about how while Wyatt was not the best worker, he was well above others in terms of his character work.

“His younger brother [Bo Dallas], I think was probably a better worker,” Steamboat said. “But Bray had him beat ten times over with his character-isms. Like, I use Dusty, not a lot but I do use him where he wasn’t a high flyer. He was limited to a lot of the things that he did in the ring, the mechanics of all the wrestling moves and holds, he was limited. But his character and his charisma was head and shoulders above most of the guys in the business at that time. His interviews were off the hook, right?”

He continued, “So it wasn’t so much that his work in the rain was outstanding; it was all the others that the fans were able to gravitate to, and relate to this plumber’s son… [Bray] was head and shoulders above most of the new recruits that were coming up from the school. And it was only because of his character.”

Wyatt is currently off of WWE TV, reportedly due to an illness that may keep him off this coming weekend’s WrestleMania 39.

