Ricky Steamboat Says He Turned Down Position in AEW

– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat revealed that at one point he was asked about joining AEW, but he turned down a role in the company, since he did not want to be on the road on a regular basis. He stated the following when asked if he wanted to work in AEW as a manager (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Believe it or not, I was already asked to come aboard in a capacity of [a road agent]. Not anymore [when asked if he’s no longer interested in that kind of role]. No reflection on them, great company and everything, and don’t get me wrong, the pay would have been great. But I’m at a point in time in my life where I’m trying to get off the road. [I’ve had] 40-something years of being on the road.”

Ricky Steamboat did appear on the August 17, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He worked as the special guest timekeeper for Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia.