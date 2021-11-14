Ricochet & Announcer Samantha Irvin Officially Dating

– Well, it appears WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet and WWE ring announcer and correspondent Samantha Irvin are officially an item. The former WWE United States champion shared an Instagram post yesterday showing the two having a romantic moment in an elevator. Irvin wrote in the comments, “I love you,” while Ricochet later replied, “@samanthairvinwwe I love you too.”

Samantha Irvin also shared the image on her Twitter account. Irvin joined WWE earlier this year. She had previously appeared on America’s Got Talent, I Can See Your Voice, and more.

Ricochet was previously in a relationship with NXT 2.0 Superstar Kacy Catanzaro. He was drafted to the SmackDown roster during the WWE Draft last month. Catanzaro still currently resides in NXT, where Irvin also works at the moment.