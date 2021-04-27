WWE News: Samantha Irvin Joins WWE As New 205 Live Ring Announcer, Riddle Talks Indus Sher Feud, AJ Styles & More Play Jenga At RAW

– WWE officially announced that Samantha Irvin has joined the company as a ring announcer. Irvin has made appearances on America’s Got Talent, I Can See Your Voice, and more. She’s already begun ring announcing duties for 205 Live.

Help us welcome Samantha Irvin to the #WWEPC family! A singer and flautist, you’ve seen her on “America’s Got Talent,” “I Can See Your Voice,” and singing the National Anthem in MLB. Samantha wasted no time getting started in @WWE and has begun ring announcing for #205Live! pic.twitter.com/o0S4x5HIMq — Performance Center (@WWEPC) April 27, 2021

– In an interview with WWE Now India, Matt Riddle discussed a variety of topics, including his NXT feud with Indus Sher, his love of Indian food, and much more. You can watch the interview below.

– Jenga is the game of choice for AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, and Mikaze as the newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel features them playing it backstage at RAW. Ricochet also makes a guest appearance.