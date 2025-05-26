wrestling / News

Ricochet Survives Mark Briscoe, Wins Stretcher Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet had a big fight on his hands at AEW Double Or Nothing, but he managed to come out on top in their stretcher match. Ricochet beat the former ROH World Champion in the stipulation match on Sunday’s PPV.

The finish saw Ricochet hit Briscoe with a low blow, then hit a Spirit Gun to allow him to put Briscoe in the ambulance and close the door to win. You can see highlights from the match below:

