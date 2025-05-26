Ricochet Survives Mark Briscoe, Wins Stretcher Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Ricochet had a big fight on his hands at AEW Double Or Nothing, but he managed to come out on top in their stretcher match. Ricochet beat the former ROH World Champion in the stipulation match on Sunday’s PPV.

The finish saw Ricochet hit Briscoe with a low blow, then hit a Spirit Gun to allow him to put Briscoe in the ambulance and close the door to win. You can see highlights from the match below:

SHOOTING STAR PRESS ONTO THE STRETCHER! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/iCT7ZrTaX7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025

Got to get @KingRicochet's head nice and clean! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/9pWdQ7eznX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025