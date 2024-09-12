– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Ricochet reflected on his time in Lucha Underground as Prince Puma, and why we won’t be seeing a return of that character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricochet on if a return is possible for Prince Puma: “People keep asking, but they own that character. So I guess if [someone] wanted to contact Lucha [Underground] and try to get the rights to use the [character] — I guess, maybe. But that’s all their stuff.”

On his time in Lucha Underground: “It was a great moment in time. I think what we were doing is awesome. … They were trying to make it different. They were trying to be a TV drama about a wrestling company, and not just another wrestling company on television.”

Ricochet debuted in AEW last month at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium, competing in the Casino Gauntlet Match. He picked up a win on last night’s AEW Dynamite in Lexington, beating Sammy Guevara.