Ricochet Reveals How Close He Is With Will Ospreay

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, AEW star Ricochet discussed his longtime relationship with fellow AEW wrestler and International Champion, Will Ospreay. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricochet on his relationship with Ospreay: “[Ospreay] and I have always been pretty close. Even from the first time that we even met each other and worked with each other, I think we just clicked. We’re just really good friends, and so I don’t think that’s ever changed no matter where either one of us was at. That’s always been cool.”

On Ospreay advocating for him: “But to see him so verbally advocate for me is awesome because for a long time, Ricochet hasn’t really had the opportunity to advocate for himself. It was really cool to have my homie do that for me. He’s always been a super nice guy and super supportive and likewise, so I don’t think that’s ever going to change.”

Ricochet and Ospreay recently came face to face last weekend at AEW All Out, teasing a potential rematch between the two in AEW.