Ricochet On Taking His Time To Build His AEW Group: ‘It’s Up In the Open Right Now’

Ricochet isn’t rushing to build the alliance that will help him win a title and says that his quest for gold is the top priority. Ricochet said on last week’s Dynamite that he was planning to assemble his own group, and he spoke about those plans and more with the Dallas Morning News. You can check out some highlights below:

On how he’s feeling following the stretcher match at Double or Nothing: “I mean, I feel great. It wasn’t my blood, it wasn’t my blood that was leaking all over. I feel great. I feel like he got his little shine in, no pun intended, he got his shine in. But at the end of the day, Ricochet got the job done. Ricochet is the one that sent him into the ambulance and closed the doors. It wasn’t my blood on me. That was all his blood. So honestly, we should be checking up on him and seeing how many stitches he got, maybe staples in his head.”

On his plans for building his group: “That’s the thing. That’s the blissfulness, I guess you would say, of all of this is that there are so many to choose from. And again, it could be two singles guys, it could be a tag team. It could be people from another group right now, who knows? Who knows? All I know is that it’s not going to be an easy process. It’s not going to be something that’s going to happen real quick, so it’s going to take some time. I’m going to have to see the lay of the land. I’m going to have to watch a little further and see who I think really wants it, and see who I think is going to do what needs to be done to get to the next level. You know? So, yeah, it’s all about the journey, the ride.

On if he plans to have it together in time for All In: Texas: “If all goes accordingly, absolutely. But, again, it’s up in the open right now. But for me, I think the quest for gold is the No. 1 thing on my mind. And the group that I need, the people around me that I need are all going to line up, are going to sync together with what I feel is the most important thing, and that’s the quest for gold. Whatever happens, it doesn’t matter where, when, why, whether it’s at a Dynamite, whether it’s on a Collision, whether it’s at All In, my quest for gold comes first.”