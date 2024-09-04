Ricochet Teases Match With Chris Jericho in AEW

In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Ricochet teased a match with Chris Jericho in AEW when discussing possible opponents in the company.

When asked if he prefers opponents with more popularity or in-ring ability, he said: “I’m thinking about the totality of everything. I’m thinking about the famous guys and the new up-and-comers and the guys in the middle. Literally all of it is a potential for me. Again, I feel like for me, I’ve already stamped my place in the history books as the man, kind of. I know it sounds weird. I think Ricochet’s gone a while without really talking about Ricochet, so it’s weird for me to say so. But I’ve been doing it for so long, I’ve had so many memories, I’ve had so many great accomplishments. Especially for someone like me who grew up in Kentucky, who didn’t even think it would be possible to make a life of this, I’ve already accomplished way more than I ever would have imagined. So now it’s really just about getting that flame that’s inside of me that just needs to be ignited, and I think with that, it’s gonna come, the moments and the stories. So me and the Danielsons and the Swerves and the PACs, before it was Ospreay and Ricochet, it was PAC and Ricochet. We were the ones lighting up the internet. Then again the Kyle Fletchers, even the Private Party, both of them, Top Flight, both of them, Darby Allin, there’s so many guys, I could go on and on. Really guys that I have wrestled and haven’t. Chris Jericho, I’ve never been in there with Chris Jericho, that’s a guy. He’s the Learning Tree, maybe I’ll chop down that tree.“