Ricochet Weighs In On Who He’d Like to Face At WrestleMania 38

Ricochet has the Intercontinental Championship, and he has no shortage of potential opponents on his mind for a WrestleMania 38 title defense. Ricochet appeared on WWE Deutschland for a new interview and was asked about who he might want to defend his championship against at the PPV.

“I mean there’s so many,” he said when asked about potential opponents for the show (per Fightful). “If I had a list of people, it’s crazy. The first person that pops into my mind is Apollo. Obviously, anybody on the roster. I know at the moment, SmackDown is kinda full with like Drew [McIntyre] and [Happy] Corbin, obviously Roman’s got a match. Shinsuke has a match. All these guys, they’re kinda in a spot. As far as SmackDown goes, everybody is kinda in a spot already.”

He continued, “But, there is so many people. Cedric would be a good one. Ali would be a good one. Obviously, Rey Mysterio would be a good one. Seth Rollins would be a good one. That’s the thing about the roster nowadays, between Raw and SmackDown, its like.. We got the best people. You could have a list of names on the wall and take a dart and throw it at the wall and like whoever you land on, especially with me, it’s gonna be a good match. You can’t go wrong.”