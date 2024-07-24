Rikishi Assesses Jacob Fatu’s Work In WWE Thus Far

Rikishi recently weighed in on how Jacob Fatu has been faring in WWE to date. Fatu made his debut as a part of Solo Sikoa’s reformed Bloodline recently, and Rikishi shared his thoughts on how the former MLW World Champion has been doing on his Off the Top podcast.

“Knock on wood, he hasn’t fumbled the ball on any moves,” Rikishi began (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “But Jacob is smooth enough that if in case he did mess up a move on live TV or a taping, he’s a man with many attitudes so he can definitely get away with it.”

Rikishi added, “He looked very, very comfortable, and I’m glad now as he’s going through these house shows, which they don’t televise and we see a lot of that when wrestlers go out there, it’s your way of perfecting your craft and finding it and he’s going to find the WWE universe and the universe is definitely gonna find Jacob.”

Fatu made his in-ring debut for WWE at Money in the Bank.