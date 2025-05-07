Rikishi Details Conversation With Jacob Fatu After WrestleMania 41 Win

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jacob Fatu: “It was nice to come home and, you know, be in the back, was signing a few Topps sports cards, and a lot of — you know, I got a chance to chop it up with Jacob. Just sitting there, reminiscing of know where he came from, and what it feels like. It was ‘Man Uncle, you called it.’ ‘I only called what you couldn’t see, and now you’re living it. You got a big responsibility now to carry that US title, to be the best ever to carry that title. And I feel this is just one title that you’re going to go through.’ To me, this kid is destined for big things. But I got [a] chance to chop it up with my nephew, Jacob.”

On rumors of Roman Reigns forming a new Shield with CM Punk: “I can’t call it right now, man. I mean, box office would have been nice [with] the original Shield. Because you can never duplicate the originals. It’s just a no-brainer, it’s easy to sell. Because if you were a Shield fan back in the day, you can imagine seeing all three together, [it would] look cool. But now that’s out the door, thank you to that weasel Wise Man, Paul Heyman.

“So I don’t know. I would think possibly somebody — I would like to see opportunity go to a new kid, somebody coming out from NXT. We see Bron Breakker as a part of Seth Rollins now with the Wise Man. There might be somebody, the third one they’re looking [for]. That would be kind of a thing there. I [could] see CM Punk form[ing] with Roman, but I don’t know. It might be too much — Roman doesn’t take a backseat to nobody else. So I don’t even know if CM Punk is the guy to be able to be in that faction with Roman.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

