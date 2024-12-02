Rikishi Didn’t Expect CM Punk Allying With The Bloodline For Survivor Series

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Paul Heyman’s recent WWE TV return while wearing Solo Sikoa’s colors despite being aligned with Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk’s pairing with The OG Bloodline: “I mean, really? CM Punk? I didn’t see that coming a mile away. I really didn’t. I don’t know, with Paul being out and that phone call led up from Roman calling Paul, he didn’t pick up, I would have probably thought that it would have been somebody like Brock Lesnar. I don’t know, you know what I mean? Again, I just — CM Punk is just such a big asset to the company as far as being able to help draw people to the arenas and the pay-per-view or to the event. I just kind of seen CM Punk off by himself, you know? And I’m speaking as like, a promoter vibe. Like you know, to put my best hitters out there, to be able to sell this thing, you know what I mean? And you know, numbers. I’m a numbers guy. And then I’m just thinking, ‘Wow, it just fits if in case, where Paul was at?’ Then out comes Brock Lesnar. And so this caught me off guard with CM Punk.

“Maybe now it’s hard to say, because I felt with Sami kicking Roman in the mouth, possibly something can turn out from there. But now we got CM Punk. CM Punk obviously is a bigger name as far as [bigger] than Sami I feel like. Sami is a good worker, not knocking him. But you know, main event status. If you wanted to sell something, you could possibly come out of this thing here with CM Punk up against Roman. Or who knows, maybe CM Punk might be starting his own faction.”

On Paul Heyman wearing Solo Sikoa’s colors when he returned: “I think colors are colors, you know what I mean? Who knows? Like you know, The Bloodline is red and black, whether they wear a suit or they have the similar suit. I don’t think there’s ever anything that’s going to happen with Paul E and Solo. You know, Paul E knows where where he needs to be, where he should be, and where he will always be. And that’s right by Roman Reigns, no matter what. And so, you know what, who knows? Maybe Paul E just accidentally grabbed the [suit]. I don’t think Paul E wants to come out there and actually look like what Solo is wearing, right? So it might have been just an innocent wardrobe malfunction. I don’t think it’s something big, though.”

