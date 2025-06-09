Rikishi Praises John Cena’s Work With R-Truth At Saturday Night’s Main Event

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about R-Truth’s work with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event and more. (This was recorded before Truth’s return at WWE Money in the Bank.) You can check out some highlights below:

On Truth working with John Cena before his release: “Big shout out to John Cena for going to bat for Truth. That’s just a sign of OG [showing] respect to the next OG. But I mean, you can’t believe anything that happens that’s out there. I mean if that was true and that really did happen, the only person that probably know are amongst those two and the office.

On the recent WWE releases and exits: “But at the end of the day, it’s the decision of the office. This is what I mean about ‘the wheel turns.’ No matter how you play your cards there, even with some of these other new releases that’s been released. In their mind, they probably would have never thought that it’s going to be them. But in this business of professional wrestling, there is no security of your job there. Whether you sign a contract, it doesn’t mean you’re there. Because in that WWE contract, if you read the fine print at any given time, WWE has the upper hand to just release you.”

