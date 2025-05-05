Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41: “I did predicted this, [that] this was going to happen. And I’m glad that it really happened. For the fans to be able to see that whole — what was it the first night, 64,000, I think they said? We’ve seen Jey raise the roof in numerous arenas, but to see that type of vibe and that type of energy that my son brings to the table. I was very, very blown away to see the magic, the energy that this YeetMania has carried throughout the whole stadium. The world saw it.

“And once again, I had no idea about the finish. I didn’t know, but being from experience I called it on a few podcasts. That was my opinion, my humble opinion, and it happened. I’m still lost for words, which isn’t normal for me. I need a little bit of time to digest this. I haven’t been able to talk to my boys since. He’s been just slammed busy.”

On The Rock not showing up at WrestleMania: “No, I think what Rock did was great. I think what Rock did was business. Because let’s face it, anytime the Final Boss comes through, all lights shift towards that weight. It’s just automatic, whether it’s in the storyline or not. Just him being advertised to be there overshadows a lot of things in there, right? And so, I feel that him not showing up, he planted the seed. They did the deal with Cena, and then just set the tone there. And the rest was up to them. So I feel like he did the right move by not showing up.”

