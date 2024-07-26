Rikishi On How Big Roman Reigns’ Return Will Be When It Happens

In the latest episode of his Off the Top podcast (via Fightful), Rikishi spoke about the eventual return of Roman Reigns, which he thinks will be a license to print money for WWE. Reigns has been absent from the company since Wrestlemania, with Solo Sikoa recently stating that he’s never coming back.

Rikishi said: “When it comes to The Bloodline man, this is what gets me going. The Bloodline, when people talk about The Bloodline, ‘Oh, we tired of the Bloodline.’ You can be tired all you want for a few years, but we’ve been going through this shit for 75-plus years. You don’t think we tired? But we the type of people, we tired, but we keep coming back. We keep finding solutions, not excuses, solutions, and the solutions need to be the best you can be in that squared circle. Otherwise, if we not over in the squared circle, move us out. If you can put asses in seats, if you can knock those merchandise sales out, if you can bring up WWE’s revenue, TKO’s revenue, if the Bloodline is not that anymore, I get it. Go ahead and just knock it then. But you cannot knock the Bloodline that’s been holding professional wrestling, that’s WWE, on their backs for the last four, five, six years now. Shit, they still holding it without the main guy there. Who’s the main guy? Roman motherfucking Reigns. Come on, y’all can write that. Write that shit. Because when he does come back, oh, you better have enough armored trucks to fill up that bank account for WWE, TKO, because this man here is just gonna sell out everywhere. Everywhere and anywhere throughout the world that WWE books him to. That’s not to mention the Usos when they come back. That’s not to mention maybe another Bloodline member possibly maybe able to drive up in a black Lincoln. I’ll leave it at that.“