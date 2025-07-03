Rikishi Says He Was Nervous About His Sons Traveling To Saudi Arabia

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about his sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, as well as his nephew Jacob Fatu, all performing in Riyadh for WWE SmackDown and Night of Champions. You can check out some highlights below:

On being worried: “Yes, I was. Yes I was nervous. I was nervous for the family members. I was nervous for all of the roster, the staff, everybody that had anything to do with the part of the show, WWE going there. You know, it’s — we’re going to some scary times, you know what I mean? And to be able to take a risk, to fly out there, and to be able while all that’s happening in the sky. You know, we can only pray. It’s that saying, the show must go on, you know what I mean? So yes, I was nervous. And text[ed[ my boys, ‘Be safe out there.’ And, you know, just take care of yourself and then we just, you know, pray about it, right?

On praise to WWE: “But you know, it’s a very scary thing for a parent or family member, you know what I mean? To have your own, knowing that they’re going into harm’s way like that. So, a big shout-out to Saudi Arabia and WWE for protecting all the guys.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.