Rikishi Says Solo Sikoa Is Already a Main Event Player in WWE

– During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed the work of his son Solo Sikoa on the main roster. Rikishi noted that Sikoa is “already a made man” and main event player.

Rikishi said on Sikoa (via WrestlingInc.com), “Solo’s already a made man — Solo’s already a main event player. If they decide or want to go with belts, putting it on Solo, it’s only just going to [increase] revenue. Because [if] you put it on the most hated guy in the business right now, people can’t wait to see who’s gonna take it off of him.”

As noted, Rikishi’s sons Jimmy and Jey Uso will now reunite with Roman Reigns to team up against The Bloodline at this weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024. Solo Sikoa is scheduled to be involved in the tag team matchup. The event will be held on Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.