Rikishi Wants To See Jacob Fatu Feud With Jey Uso

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about who he wants to see Jey Uso feud with, his future plans, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who he wants to see Jey Uso feud with: “I would like to see Jey run with Jacob. You can imagine, man. You know, run some type of storyline with The Werewolf and [Jey] and just really get deep into the storytelling. I’m talking about getting to the hospital and just something where you think it’s career-ending for Jey. And out of nowhere, with just working hard and therapy or whatever that is, it’s like that Rocky movie coming back. And finally, when he gets back, it’s that WrestleMania moment or Royal Rumble moment, which goes into WrestleMania. Because those two, I feel they could have an A-plus match amongst those two. And I think it’ll be a great treat for the fans to be able to watch a dream match like that.”

On whether Jey should go after the Intercontinental or World Heavyweight Title: “I think Jey can go either way. Even now, I was just at the house show in Orlando. You know, they had the Bloodline come out first, 2.0 — Solo, Jacob and Tama. And then they had Jimmy come out, and then Jey came out. I mean you know, the roof just — you can see the whole crowd, like with the fan engagement with Jey. The crowd loves the dance, loves the throwing the hands up, loves yelling ‘Yeet.’ It’s just one of those magic moments that, that’s the true WWE experience. When you have a talent like that that’s so over to be able to engage with fans and connect with them. There were like 15, 18,000 people there, and everyone was off their seats just doing the Yeet, you know? And so either way, it’s a win-win situation for the company because merch sales go up, which is great. It’s a win situation for Jey.”

