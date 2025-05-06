wrestling / News
Riley Osborne Pushes Back On Report That He Resisted EVOLVE Move
Riley Osborne has denied that he was against being moved to EVOLVE in WWE. Osborne was released from WWE over the weekend and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to deny a rumor that he “made it well known” that he didn’t want to go to EVOLVE.
Osborne wrote:
“I worked the first set of Evolve tapings the day after my wife was released. When I was told by head coach on a phone call that night I can have it off tomorrow if I need time with my wife as we had to pull out of the house we were like 2 weeks from closing on, all I had to do was tell him yea I’d like just a day to be with her. I was the first person in that building the next day and was commended on my professionalism. I will not have my work ethic questioned when I was busting my ass off in rehab to return which I knew the return would have been on Evolve.
Not everything you read online is true.”
Osborne underwent surgery on his foot in early March.
Not pointing fingers just clearing things up. 👍 https://t.co/FGiN601Jp8 pic.twitter.com/d6bDaNXUiX
— Josh Terry (@Turbo_JoshTerry) May 6, 2025
