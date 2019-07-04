RISE Announces Card For September Show: Rising Stars Tournament, More

– RISE announced a new name and the card for their 9/1/19 show in Berwyn, Illinois at the Eagles Club (per Wrestling With Demons). The group is now no longer an all-women’s wrestling company. With the inclusion of all genders, their official new name is “RISE- Developing Tomorrow’s Wrestling Attractions.” They will hold a Regional Rising Stars Midwest Bracket Tournament on the 9/1 event.

The card is as follows:

Tournament Matches:

* Laynie Luck vs. Hawlee Cromwell

* Queen Aminata vs. Sierra

* Heidi Katrina vs. Elayna Black

* Big Mama vs. Valentina Loca

Non-Tournament Matches:

* Tag Team Champions Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh vs. Dust and Raven’s Ash (with Rosemary)

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Jake Atlas in a match that could be the show stealer after the way they went against each other in the doors elimination match at RISE: “Pride and Joy” on 6/30/19

Tickets for 9/1 are available here.