wrestling / News
RISE Announces Card For September Show: Rising Stars Tournament, More
– RISE announced a new name and the card for their 9/1/19 show in Berwyn, Illinois at the Eagles Club (per Wrestling With Demons). The group is now no longer an all-women’s wrestling company. With the inclusion of all genders, their official new name is “RISE- Developing Tomorrow’s Wrestling Attractions.” They will hold a Regional Rising Stars Midwest Bracket Tournament on the 9/1 event.
The card is as follows:
Tournament Matches:
* Laynie Luck vs. Hawlee Cromwell
* Queen Aminata vs. Sierra
* Heidi Katrina vs. Elayna Black
* Big Mama vs. Valentina Loca
Non-Tournament Matches:
* Tag Team Champions Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh vs. Dust and Raven’s Ash (with Rosemary)
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Jake Atlas in a match that could be the show stealer after the way they went against each other in the doors elimination match at RISE: “Pride and Joy” on 6/30/19
Tickets for 9/1 are available here.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold
- More Details On Why Triple H Did Not Take Executive Director Role For RAW or Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’