Road Dogg Says He’s Proud of Armstrong Name, But Also of Making His Way Without It

Road Dogg is a member of the famous Armstrong wrestling family, and he recently talked about moving away from that name as he rose in the wrestling business. The WWE executive is the son of “Bullet” Bob Armstrong and the brother of Scott, Brad, and Steve Armstrong, all of whom have been or were part of the business. On last week’s episode of Oh You Didn’t Know?, Road Dogg talked about his history with the Armstrong name, which he moved away from when he went to WWE. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On moving away from the Armstrong name: “I feel I’m torn about that still too, to be quite honest with you. I was proud of being Brian Armstrong, 100 percent. But that’s not who they wanted up there… It just wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t written in that way.”

On being proud of both his name and going his own way: “Look, no question about it, I got into this business because my last name was Armstrong. Now, I think I made something of myself in this industry not under the name Armstrong. So I’m proud of that too.”