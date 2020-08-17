Rob Terry on Being Disappointed With The Menagerie in TNA, His Idea Being Shot Down as ‘Too Scary’

Rob Terry discussed his time in TNA as part of The Menagerie during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Terry appeared in TNA in 2014 as “The Freak” in the stable, which was led by Mike Knox. His time lasted a little less than a year before he exited in 2015, and he talked about why he ended up disappointed with the group and how TNA wasn’t keen on his idea for his character. Highlights and the full video are below:

On being disappointed with how The Menagerie played out: “You really have no control over a lot of things. You came back and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna start a new thing, and it’s The Menagerie. And that was a bit of a let-down for me, it was a bit of a disappointment. Because I was expecting something else. And I was still ready to run with everything that they were given, but I felt that what I had was so limited.”

On his idea for his character that was shot down: “Even when they presented, ‘Here’s the idea that we have.’ Number one, I’m a huge horror movie fan, okay. I love horror movies and everything else. So when they said they’d give me the idea about this guy with a mask, and you know, was menacing and all this kind of stuff. I love that, okay? So, I have a few friends in the movie business and everything else. And the first thing I did is I hit this guy up, who’s an awesome guy, and he made me this mask, or he designed this mask. And this thing, I would have been like, the next Boogeyman or whatever. But it was so menacing and I presented this to them and they were like, ‘Ehhh, this is too scary.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, come on! This is what I want,’ you know. And they wanted something that was a little watered down.”

On his exit from the company: “Anyway, we formed The Menagerie and you know, it was a really good stable full of people. A lot of talent and everything else. But then again, it’s just one of those things where we didn’t have the opportunity. And that was around the time when, you know, it came up for the contract negotiations. And I really just wasn’t loving what I was doing with the character, and I didn’t have the ability to excel. And it was just that point where, you know, it just really wasn’t worth staying there and just hanging around. I’d rather just try and do my own thing, you know? And that’s kind of where we parted ways on a mutual grounds. And not to say I’ll never go back either. Because again, I absolutely loved my time. It’s just with that character, you know, I just got a little burnt out because there was just no room to excel.”

