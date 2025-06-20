Rob Van Dam Thinks WWE Could Hold WrestleMania In Las Vegas Regularly

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about WWE returning to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42. WWE has had a long-standing relationship with Las Vegas, using the city as a frequent host for televised events, pay-per-views, and special attractions and will return there for WrestleMania 42 after it also hosted this year’s event. You can check out some highlights below:

On WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas: “That kind of felt like it was a good possibility anyway. I could see them wanting to do it regularly here, because it has everything and you don’t need to go anywhere else. Just like it being the boxing capital, and [Mike] Tyson’s biggest fights. Not that I’m a boxing historian, I don’t want someone saying, ‘That’s not true, because the Tokyo Dome–‘ I don’t know, but I just know he did a lot of f**king business here as as do all sports. We’re the f**king sports capital of the West Coast now, and we’re getting a baseball team and men’s basketball team, from what I understand, on top of everything. So it’s just growing like a motherf**ker here.

“But anyway, I could see Mania being here, and it’d be cool — it’d be good for us anyway. But it’d be cool to capitalize on it, with some different ideas that I have for the fans. So maybe some of them I wasn’t able to do this year. We had some ideas, but I had my broken feet… Anyway, my thoughts are ‘Awesome, super cool.”

On what WWE could do to make it feel more special than last year: “I can’t really say that I know everything that they did already. Because I kept hearing about things and then more and more, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ And now they’re doing something with the local wrestling and this and that. And I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ Because I said a long time ago, with all that growth, they’re going to be finding crevices to just stuff that growth into, and they’re going to be having all these other peripheral, profitable side projects that are that are going to be really awesome, however they decide to do it. So you know, I wasn’t aware of what the fan access thing was until I went to it this year, and then I only got to see part of it. I didn’t get to really walk around at all.”

