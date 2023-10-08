– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam compared his past bosses in wrestling, including Vince McMahon in WWE, Eric Bischoff in TNA, and Tony Khan in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on Vince McMahon: “Vince McMahon is intimidating. I think a lot of people feel like he’s a very powerful figure. When you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy … reeks of power and of importance, and I’ve always felt that way about Vince.”

His thoughts on Eric Bischoff: “I feel like I have a ton of respect for Eric, but I feel like I’m talking to one of the boys when I’m talking to Eric.”

On AEW’s Tony Khan being very humble: “Tony is extremely humble. Very, very kind. Very complimentary, and does not have the energy that he’s more important than anybody else. He seems more like he’s happy to be there and appreciative, you know?”

Rob Van Dam recently worked his second match in AEW last month on the Sept. 23 edition of AEW Collision. He teamed with Hook in a winning effort against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.