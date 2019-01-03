Robbie E Talks Competing on The Rock’s Titan Games

Robbie E recently spoke with Wrestlezone about competing on The Rock’s Titan Games. Here are the highlights…

ON HIS TITAN GAMES ANNOUNCEMENT, HOW HE GOT THE OPPORTUNITY: The thing about me is—in 2018 there are so many people trying to do big things—it is hard to stay relevant if you’re not a top guy in one of these few promotions. It’s hard to keep your name out there, and I feel like I’ve always done a good job of it and feeling connected to things, whether it’s Muscle & Fitness, The Amazing Race, and now I’m connected to this huge show in The Titan Games with The Rock. I’m excited, I’m proud of myself for keeping the ‘Robbie E / Robert Strauss’ name alive. Anything The Rock touches turns to gold, so this show is going to be big; it’s one of the most tried out for in history, so that tells you how many people want to be a part of something The Rock’s involved with. Oddly enough, I didn’t tryout for the show. I didn’t even know what the show was. I got contacted by casting through the Muscle & Fitness videos I was doing, the Dad Bod Destroyer workouts I was doing with my twins. Someone saw the videos, they thought they were hilarious and they reached out to me, we had a phone call and the next thing I knew I was on a phone call to LA for an interview and the rest is history. I’ve known for a few months, but now the fact that I can share that January 3rd it’s debuting and I’m officially a part of it, I’m super excited.

WHAT THE ROCK WAS LIKE ON SET, DID THEY GET TO TALK WRESTLING AT ALL? : When you’re there, you’re filming for days at a time, so you’re going to have conversations. Is The Rock a super-busy guy no matter what he’s doing? Yeah. Did I sit down and talk to him for three hours and have a heart-to-heart? No, but I’m a pro wrestler on the show, he knows I’m a pro wrestler, we talked about pro wrestling for a bit at times, so it was cool to interact with him in that way. He has a few acquaintances or friends that are some of my acquaintances or friends from all of his years in wrestling, so we talked about that for a little bit. For as busy as he is and the fact that he’s really the biggest frickin’ star in the world, he’s super approachable and it’s nice to be around him. He’s always smiling and in a good mood.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER SHOWS IN TV THAT COULD BE COMPARABLE TO THE TITAN GAMES?: It’s from the makers of American Ninja Warrior, so right there you know how hardcore it’s going to be. As far as the actual show, the way the rules are, I’d say it’s like American Gladiators, but on steroids. The obstacles are much bigger and the set is bigger, where it’s almost like [the movie 300 in terms of scale and theme], the show feels like an arena and it’s an unbelievable set. Just that alone I think it’s going to attract so many people to watch; it just looks awesome. Anything can happen at any time. Shows like this—people crack under pressure. The one advantage I have as far as going into it, is I’m used to being in front of audiences, and I’m used to being under pressure, so a lot of people don’t have a lifestyle like I do where I’m regularly in front of cameras. That might have made them nervous where they could crack, but it’s not just physical, it’s mental. Everything’s involved, so anything can happen.

ROBBIE E COMMENTS ON HIS UPCOMING APPEARANCES FOR HOUSE OF HARDCORE OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS: There’s a huge House Of Hardcore [HOH 52 – “Indie Darlings”] show coming up in Philly, where it’s me and Tyrus teaming up against RJ City and David Arquette. I’m looking forward to that weird mix of people involved in one match. I think it’s going to be really cool, and then next week is House Of Hardcore from Woodbridge, New Jersey, at Woodbridge High School where I used to be a phys-ed and health teacher. It’s my return there, and I’m teaming with Tommy Dreamer, so it’s going to be like a homecoming for me. The next two weeks are pretty big for me, so I’m excited about it. [HOUSE OF HARDCORE FOR CHARITY] is a charity show for the [Woodbridge High School] athletics department. It’s where I used to teach and I’m still close to the school; I go back there and I speak all of the time. I think the kids are going to like it and the talent is going to like it. It’s my first time wrestling at that school and even in that area in years, probably ten years.