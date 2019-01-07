Quantcast

Robbie E’s Episode of The Titan Games Airs This Week

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Robbie E. The Titan Games - Season 1 Robert Strauss

The episode of The Titan Games featuring Robert Strauss (fka Robbie E) will air this Thursday on NBC. Strauss commented on the episode on Twitter and was given encouragement by The Rock.

