Robert Roode Returns to ‘Glorious’ Gimmick & Entrance Theme at WWE House Show

– As previously reported, Robert Roode was in action for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Canton, Ohio last Saturday in a losing effort against Veer Mahaan. However, as a bonus, Roode returned to his old “Glorious” gimmick and entrance theme.

Robert Roode has not appeared on WWE TV since the last episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38. He competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on that show. He was in action again on Sunday, May 22 for the WWE Sunday Night Stunner live event, losing again to Mahaan. The show was held in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

You can view a clip of Roode’s entrance at the Canton Civic Center from Saturday that was posted on Twitter below: