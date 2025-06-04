Robert Stone Doesn’t Mind Juggling TNA and WWE Roles, Says He Wants to Do ‘Everything’

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Robert Stone spoke about working for both the WWE NXT brand and TNA Wrestling, noting that he wants to do ‘everything’. He is set to face Santino Marella at Against All Odds this Sunday.

He said: “I want to do everything. I don’t mind juggling at all. I want to do 10 things at once. I want to be busy. I want to be hardworking. It’s just how I am and what I like to do. I’ve really enjoyed commentary this past year. It’s new to me. Me and Peter Rosenberg commentating on EVOLVE every Wednesday night on Tubi, I’ve enjoyed that. Obviously, it’s still somewhat new to me. So I want to continue to grow there and get better doing that, and have more opportunities with that. But yeah, that’s it. Just keep staying busy, trying to check every box, trying to do everything, and learn everything. If it’s associated with our industry, I want to know how to do it. I want to know how to serve steak at catering at lunch. I want to be able to do everything. So, if it has to do with being at television and at wrestling, I’m in.“