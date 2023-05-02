Rocky Romero Recalls Finn Balor’s Idea For Returning To NJPW

Speaking recently with Comedy Store Wrestling, Rocky Romero shared how he’s discussed the idea of an NJPW return with Finn Balor from time to time (via Fightful). According to Romero, Balor likes the idea of scheduling a few appearances with his prior promotion to generate some buzz before resuming his usual work with WWE. You can find a highlight from Romero and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On Balor’s motivation to re-visit his roots: “I’ve had a couple of fun conversations with him over the last couple of years of like him kind of fantasy booking, ‘I’m going to talk to Triple H and see if there’s an opportunity to come back.’ This was years ago. Just come back and do a couple of matches and re-heat himself up before going back to WWE. I definitely think there’s a value in that for somebody at that level who has been there for a few years, just heat them up by sending them out of the country and doing something really cool.”