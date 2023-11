– AEW has made a last-minute addition to tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Despite having a “neck injury,” Roderick Strong will be in action against Darius Martin in a one-on-one contest.

Tonight’s show will air via tape delay tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Sting, Darby Allin, & Adam Copeland vs. The Righteous & Lance Archer

* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The Workhorsemen

* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

* Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin

* Andrade confronts CJ Perry