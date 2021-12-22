Rogers Communications Investing Up to $250 Million Into Renovating Host Venue for WrestleMania 6

– As previously reported, Rogers Communications was exploring options to demolish the Rogers Centre, formerly the SkyDome, which served as the host venue WWF WrestleMania 6 on April 1, 1990. However, it would appear last year that Rogers Communications instead opted to focus on keeping employees and customers safe during the pandemic, so plans to demolish the Rogers Centre to build a new baseball stadium for the Toronto Blue Jays were put on hold. Now, according to a report by Venues Now, the Blue Jays are now looking to invest $250 million into upgrading the Rogers Centre rather than demolishing it.

Per the report, industry sources indicated that PCI Construction Group and architects Populous won a bid to overhaul the Rogers Centre. Rogers Communications is reportedly planning on invested between $200-$250 million into renovating the stadium.

So, it appears that plans to demolish the stadium are no longer moving forward. The Rogers Centre is the seventh-oldest stadium in Major League Baseball at 32 years old.

The planned upgrades would make the stadium more “baseball-specific.” The stadium was originally designed to be multipurpose. However, the Toronto Argonauts left the stadium for the BMO Field in 2015. The stadium upgrades are supposed to have a quicker turnaround than the five-to-eight-year timeline for the original demolition redevelopment option that was previously announced last year.

WWF WrestleMania 6 in April 1990 was headlined by Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior in a match that was dubbed “The Ultimate Challenge.”