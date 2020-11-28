Rogers Communications Releases Statement on Reported Plans to Demolish Site of WrestleMania 6

– As previously noted, there is a proposal in the works from Rogers Communications that would see the demolishing of the Rogers Centre, formerly the SkyDome, which was also the host venue for WWF WrestleMania 6 on April 1, 1990. Rogers is looking to demolish the stadium and construct a new ballpark in its place as a new home for the Toronto Blue Jays. Another report by 680 News in Canada has additional details on the matter.

The plan would entail building a new natural grass baseball stadium to take up the southern end of the current property, which would be part of an entire downtown redevelopment plan. In a statement to the website, Rogers Communications claimed the following:

“Prior to the pandemic, we were exploring options for the stadium but through this year our primary focus has been keeping our customers connected and employees safe, so there is no update on the Rogers Centre to share at this time.”

Government officials, Rogers and Brookfield Asset Management are planning to go public with the redevelopment plans in 2021.The SkyDome was renamed the Rogers Centre in 2005. WWE later returned to the SkyDome for WrestleMania 18 in March 2002.