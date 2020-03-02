wrestling / News

ROH Adds Tracy Williams, Session Moth Martina to Pure and Women’s Title Tournaments

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Another competitor each have been added to ROH’s Pure Championship and Women’s Championship tournaments. ROH announced on Sunday that Tracy Williams will join Slex, Mark Haskins, Alex Shelley, Doug Williams, Jonathan Gresham, and Rocky Romero among the competitors for the Pure Championship tournament, which will crown the first Pure Champion in nearly 14 years. It kicks off on April 10th at Pure Excellence, which takes place in Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Session Moth Martina is the latest person to be announced for the Women’s Championship Tournament to crown a new title holder. Jenny Rose, Sumie Sakai, Kellyanne, Angelina Love, Nicole Savoy, and Katarina were previously announced for that tournament which begins at Quest for Gold on April 24th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the announcements below:

